Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABSI. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54. Absci has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

