ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.10% of ACCO Brands worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,215,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

