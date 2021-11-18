Actinium Market Capitalization Achieves $660,612.17 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $660,612.17 and approximately $17,602.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,420,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

