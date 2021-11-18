Activest Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock traded up $12.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,993.67. 21,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,850.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,684.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

