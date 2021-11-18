Activest Wealth Management Has $880,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 160,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,173,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG remained flat at $$86.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 273,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293,996. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

