Activest Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.71 on Thursday, hitting $681.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $302.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

