Activest Wealth Management Purchases 852 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.81. 280,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

