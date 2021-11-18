Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,315 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

