Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,836 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

