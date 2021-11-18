Adam Samuel Gusky Acquires 1,452 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Samuel Gusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 6 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95.70.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 189 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001.32.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 424 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,728.88.

RAND traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 3,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

