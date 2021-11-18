Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.83 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.83 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.