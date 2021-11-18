Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.83 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.83 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years.
Shares of ADX stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
