Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,399 shares of company stock worth $5,463,841 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $231.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.