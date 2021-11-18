Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

