Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $155.65.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
