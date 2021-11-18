Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.94. 62,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 125,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a PE ratio of -62.67.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

