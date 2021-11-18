AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

