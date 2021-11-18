AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AECOM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

