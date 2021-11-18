Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 80,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,863,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a P/E ratio of -387.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

