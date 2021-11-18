Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 818.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,312 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $245,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

