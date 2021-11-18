Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 488,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.