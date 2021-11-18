Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Head to Head Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gentherm 2 0 6 0 2.50

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.13%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $93.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Gentherm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Gentherm $913.10 million 3.09 $59.69 million $3.22 26.40

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Gentherm 9.88% 19.02% 12.41%

Summary

Gentherm beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

