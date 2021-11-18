Affiance Financial LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 2,036,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.