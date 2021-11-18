Affiance Financial LLC Sells 255 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.62. 385,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,158,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

