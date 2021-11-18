Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

AGTI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 10,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Agiliti has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 88.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

