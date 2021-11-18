AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 15,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 61,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
