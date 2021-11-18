AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the October 14th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

