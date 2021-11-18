AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Issues Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,662.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.80%.

Shares of AIM stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

