AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AKTAF stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

