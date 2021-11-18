Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 10,477 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

