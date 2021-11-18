Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $27.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.73.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 104,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $34.11 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

