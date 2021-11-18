Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00.

QURE opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.