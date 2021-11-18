Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

