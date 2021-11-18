Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

AQN stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

