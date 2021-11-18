Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $161.58

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $161.58, but opened at $154.51. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 655,633 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

