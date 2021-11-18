Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.47 billion.
