Alithya Group (ALYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/15/2021 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

11/15/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2021 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Alithya Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

