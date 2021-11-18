Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190,164 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allegion were worth $61,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,349 shares of company stock worth $1,942,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.20. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

