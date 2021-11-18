Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AOSL opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.