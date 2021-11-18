Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,982.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,684.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

