Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,840.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,646.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

