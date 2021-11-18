Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $16.40 on Thursday, reaching $2,977.34. 48,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,840.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,646.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

