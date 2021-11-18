Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $18.69 on Thursday, reaching $2,979.63. 35,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,840.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,646.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

