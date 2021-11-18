Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.00. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 2,676 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.