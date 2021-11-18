Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

ALT stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $427.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

