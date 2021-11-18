Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 19,494 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

