Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $925.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

