Amalgamated Bank Invests $548,000 in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 704,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 141,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

