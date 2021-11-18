Amalgamated Bank Purchases 14,047 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in APi Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APi Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 217,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in APi Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

