Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 205.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

