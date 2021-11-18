Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after buying an additional 3,846,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

