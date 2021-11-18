Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

BHE stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

